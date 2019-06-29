Florida man reportedly breaks into restaurant, makes himself burger, steals safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a man they say broke into a restaurant and made himself a meal.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the suspect has broken into two restaurants, made himself dinner and stolen what he could not eat.

The “modern day Hamburglar” broke into a Wendy’s, started the grill and left with a safe. According to the post, he also successfully burglarized a second restaurant and unsuccessfully attempted to steal from a gas station.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white male in his 30s with a distinctive tattoo on his left arm. He has facial hair and is about six feet tall.

