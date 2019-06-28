Utah’s governor issues proclamation for LoveLoud, LGBTQ youth acceptance

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert has issued a proclamation in support of the annual LoveLoud festival, encouraging acceptance of LGBTQ youth.

The governor’s office posted the proclamation on Twitter, with a message of support for LGBTQ children.

“Cultivating a culture of hope, unconditional love, understanding, respect, acceptance & inclusion for LGBTQ+ youth helps them grow up knowing they are appreciated for who they are, decreasing the isolation and depression that can lead to self-destructive behavior,” the tweet said.

Gov. Herbert declared June 29 “LoveLoud Day” in Utah, marking the second year in a row he has done so. The festival, created by Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds, is an annual musical event to raise awareness of LGBTQ acceptance in conservative and Latter-day Saint-dominated Utah. This year’s event takes place at the USANA Ampitheatre in West Valley City with Kesha, Tegan and Sara, K. Flay and others performing.

The governor’s proclamation comes a day after the conservative Republican announced a directive to his Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing to regulate conversion therapy on LGBTQ children. On Thursday, he confirmed to FOX 13 he had issued the directive, which instructs the Psychologist Licensing Board to draft rules on the controversial practice that seeks to change sexual orientation and gender identity, and has been widely discredited.

A bill to ban conversion therapy on LGBTQ children was introduced in the Utah State Legislature, but failed to pass. Efforts have been made to revive the bill, but the governor’s directive appears to bypass the legislature.