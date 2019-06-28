US beats France to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals

Posted 3:00 pm, June 28, 2019, by

The most anticipated match of this Women’s World Cup did not disappoint. In a colossal contest on a balmy summer night in Paris, the US prevailed over host France to move a step closer to successfully defending its title.

Every blockbuster needs a fine storyline and the script for this quarterfinal is one that will stand the test of time because it was Megan Rapinoe — the USWNT co-captain who had irked US President Donald Trump earlier in the week — who was the match winner, scoring twice in each half to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win.

