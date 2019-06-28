× One dead after house fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — One person died after a house fire broke out in Ogden Thursday night.

A press release from the Ogden City Fire Department states the fire began in the area of 2000 Monroe Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Crews responded and found “light smoke coming from the front of the home.”

The fire was isolated to one room of the home and was put out within minutes, the release states.

“While the fire was being extinguished, additional crews performed a primary search and found one patient in the home,” the release states. “The patient was immediately transported to a local hospital and unfortunately resulted in a fatality.”

The identity of the deceased and specific details about his or her injuries were not immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage is estimated at $40,000.

