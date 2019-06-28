Lueck family member speaks for first time in brief, emotional appearance

SALT LAKE CITY — MacKenzie Lueck’s uncle read a brief statement during the press conference in which police revealed the 23-year-old University of Utah student had been killed:
It was the first time any member of Lueck’s family has spoken publicly since she was reported missing on Thursday, June 20. Before reading the statement, he was clearly emotional, taking a few seconds to compose himself at the podium.
He did not provide his name and said the family would not be speaking publicly. He referred all inquiries to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
The University of Utah posted a statement on its Facebook page Friday afternoon:
University of Utah's chapter of Alpha Chi Omega, Lueck's sorority, also released a statement: