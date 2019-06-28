Lueck family member speaks for first time in brief, emotional appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — MacKenzie Lueck’s uncle read a brief statement during the press conference in which police revealed the 23-year-old University of Utah student had been killed:

"The Lueck family would like to express their gratitude for the effort put forth by the Salt Lake City Police Department and partnering agencies who assisted, as well as all of the people that provided tips on this case. They are also grateful to her community, her friends, and people around the nation who have supported this investigation. The family will not be taking any questions and no interviews will be held. Inquiries should be directed to the Salt Lake City Police Department. Again, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of MacKenzie's family at this time."

It was the first time any member of Lueck’s family has spoken publicly since she was reported missing on Thursday, June 20. Before reading the statement, he was clearly emotional, taking a few seconds to compose himself at the podium.

He did not provide his name and said the family would not be speaking publicly. He referred all inquiries to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The University of Utah posted a statement on its Facebook page Friday afternoon:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck. Our campus community mourns her tragic loss. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family and all those who knew her. "We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our campus community. Anyone in need of support is encouraged to use university resources. The university’s Counseling Center is open to students, and the Employee Assistance Program provides counseling to employees. For after-hours emergencies, a 24/7 crisis line is available at 801-587-3000. Additional resources and information are available at SafeU.utah.edu. “'The death of Mackenzie Lueck is devastating news,' said university President Ruth V. Watkins. 'On behalf of the university, I express our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends and classmates of Mackenzie during this very difficult time.'"

University of Utah's chapter of Alpha Chi Omega, Lueck's sorority, also released a statement:

"Our Alpha Chi Omega community is grieving the loss of Mackenzie Lueck and we send our deepest sympathies and prayers to her family during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that our Alpha Chi Omega sisters who knew Mackenzie best can find peace and comfort as they reflect on the lasting impact she made on the lives of her family members, friends, and sisters."