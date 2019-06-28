Family and friends react to MacKenzie Lueck’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Family and friends of MacKenzie Lueck are understandably devastated. Many are asking for privacy, but sharing their heartbreak on social media, as they come to grips with the worst-case scenario.

MacKenzie's friend and sorority sister, Kennedy Stoner, has started a Gofundme page to raise money for funeral expenses. She included a statement that reads, “we are all mourning Mackenzie's death. We only feel it`s right that we start a Gofundme page in honor of her and any expenses that her family endures. We have come this far with Kenzie and we won't stop advocating for her. Our hearts are hurting and we're all experiencing anger, frustration, sadness and loss."

Her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, shared this sentiment on Facebook:

"Our Alpha Chi Omega community is grieving the loss of Mackenzie Lueck and we send our deepest sympathies and prayers to her family during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that our Alpha Chi Omega sisters who knew Mackenzie best can find peace and comfort as they reflect on the lasting impact she made on the lives of her family members, friends, and sisters."

University of Utah President Ruth Watkins released a statement that reads in part:

"The death of Mackenzie Lueck is devastating news. On behalf of the university, I express our heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and classmates of Mackenzie during this difficult time.”

The Associated Students of the University of Utah also released a statement that reads in part:

"Along with the University of Utah administration, we are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Mackenzie Lueck”.

ASUU added that they agree with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition that “our focus should be on Mackenzie and her family and that victim blaming and shaming is inappropriate and unacceptable”.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic or intimate partner violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.

Other resources available:

University of Utah Counseling Center: 801-581-6826 After-hours crisis line: 801-587-3000

University of Utah Center for Student Wellness: 801-581-7776

24/7 Crisis Line on SafeUT App

A GoFundMe set up by a close friend of MacKenzie's to help the Lueck family with funeral costs can be found here.