Authorities investigating after fire breaks out at church in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a church in Ogden Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Ogden City Fire Department, the fire broke out around 10:35 a.m. at a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church is located at 550 East and 900 North.

The release states that crews extinguished the fire, which was isolated to one wing of the church. There was no one inside when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

“Due to the fire being in a church, the ATF and State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting in the investigation with the office of the Ogden City Fire Department Marshal,” the release states.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the damage is estimated at $40,000.

