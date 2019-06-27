× Utah man charged on birthday with stealing four-wheeler from Tooele, planning to drive to Sandy

SALT LAKE CITY — An 18-year-old was arrested on his birthday after admitting to stealing a four-wheeler in Tooele and telling police he was driving it to Sandy, according to court documents.

Salt Lake City Police arrested Khoel Shectman, who is charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle — a second-degree felony charge.

Court documents said Shectman admitted to stealing the four-wheeler in Tooele with some friends and he was riding to Sandy.

Sandy is about a 49-mile drive from Tooele.