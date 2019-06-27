× Utah Domestic Violence Coalition calls out ‘blatant’ victim blaming amid search for MacKenzie Lueck

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition is calling out victim blaming amid the speculation surrounding the disappearance of MacKenzie Lueck.

Officers are gathering evidence Thursday at a home they said is connected to the search for Lueck, which remains an open case.

Thursday morning the UDVC released a statement, saying that much of the speculation about the missing woman has been “a blatant form of victim blaming.”

The statement said in part:

“While we do not know the details of Mackenzie’s disappearance, we do know that victim blaming and shaming is inappropriate and unacceptable. In addition to perpetuating myths about abuse, assault, and violence, victim blaming wrongly excuses the perpetrator’s behaviors. Our focus should solely be on the safety and wellbeing of Mackenzie Lueck.”

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic or intimate partner violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.