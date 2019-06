× ‘Suspicious’ death investigation under way in Corinne

CORINNE, Utah — A body has been discovered in a city park in Corinne, and a Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office representative is calling the death suspicious.

Chief Deputy Dale Ward did not release any details of the identity of the body, or the location of the park where the body was found, but said the death was “unattended.”

