× Sun, snow and slopes: Snowbird to have Fourth of July skiing

SALT LAKE CITY — Snowbird announced the resort will remain open and let skiers hit the slopes on the Fourth of July.

It’s the first time since 2011 the resort has been able to allow Independence Day snow activities.

Guests can hit parts of the resort’s upper mountain this weekend, June 29 and 30, with the final day of the winter season coming on July 4.

“This is a great way to wrap up an amazing winter at Snowbird,” Snowbird General Manager Dave Fields said. “We’re grateful to all of our employees who worked so hard this winter and to our many guests who hopefully enjoyed the season as much as we did.”

Summer activities on the mountain are already open as well.

Altogether, Snowbird’s winter season will have lasted 190 days.

Skiing and riding will be offered from 8:00 a.m. until noon on July 4 with tickets costing $75. Anyone with a season pass from any other mountain can purchase a $50 ticket.

Snowbird will also offer an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and have a limited amount of Fourth of July merchandise.