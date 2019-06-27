Need documents shredded? AARP Utah to host shredding events in Salt Lake, Ogden on July 13

Do you have sensitive documents that you need dispose of safely? Bring them to one of the following locations on Saturday, July 13, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Salt Lake City: 8:00am-11:00am

SHRED-IT Facility

4325 W Commercial Way (New Location)

 Ogden: 8:00am-11:00am

Golden Spike Event Center
1000 N 1200 W (West Parking Lot)

Suggested Items to destroy:

  • Bank account information
  • Credit card information
  • Contracts
  • Invoices/Statements
  • Customer lists
  • Employee/applicant information
  • Payroll/ pay stubs
  • Medical Records
  • Budgeting/accounting information
  • Junk mail (with name and address such as credit card applications)

Acceptable item to destroy:

  • Computer Paper
  • Staples
  • Paperclips
  • Black Binder Clips
  • Hanging file folders
  • Equifasteners
  • Spiral bound notebooks
  • Rubber bands

Not acceptable to destroy:

  • Batteries
  • Cardboard
  • Plastics
  • 3 ring binders
  • Hard drives
  • Back up tapes
  • Cds
  • Garbage

Please – no business shredding. 10 box or bag limit. Items shredded on site. All paper shredded will be recycled.

For every ton of paper recycled, the following will be saved:

  • 17 trees
  • 380 gallons of oil
  • 6993 gallons of water
  • 3 cubic yards of landfill space
