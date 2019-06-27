McCluskey family suing U of U for $56 million

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of slain University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey announced Thursday they are suing the school for $56 million.

“Lauren’s death was preventable and that the murder occurred because of the University of Utah’s repeated failure to respond to Lauren’s multiple and continuing pleas for help,” said James W. McConkie, who is representing the McCluskey family.

Lauren McCluskey was shot to death on the University of Utah campus on October 22, 2018.

Melvin Rowland, 37, shot Lauren seven times and later committed suicide as police pursued him in downtown Salt Lake City that night.

The McCluskey family’s lawsuit against the university is a Title IX civil rights complaint, claiming U of U officials “repeatedly ignored multiple concerning reports of stalking, physical abuse, emotional abuse, intimidation, dating violence, domestic violence, sexual harassment, gender based discrimination and other dangerous and abusive behaviors prohibited under Title IX.