× Man killed after pressurized tank explodes outside greenhouse in Orem

OREM, Utah — A man was killed when a pressurized tank exploded as he was spraying greenhouses to cool them down in Orem Thursday morning.

Lt. Trent Colledge, Orem Police, said they were called about the incident at Cooks Farm and Greenhouse, located at 1645 West and 1600 North, around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.

Colledge said a 39-year-old man had been spraying greenhouse exteriors to cool them down. He was using a water and lime mixture in a pressurized tank.

Colledge said the tank exploded and struck the man in the head, killing him.

It is not immediately clear why the tank exploded and police are investigating the incident. OSHA will also investigate.

The deceased has not yet been identified.