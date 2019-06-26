You can now get ‘Beyond Meat’ in burritos at Del Taco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They started with tacos, now you can get Beyond Meat in burritos at Del Taco.

The 100 percent plant-based protein option is available in two new signature protein-packed burritos, the Beyond 8 Layer Burrito and the Epic Beyond Cali Burrito.

With the nationwide launch of its Beyond Tacos in April, Del Taco became the first national Mexican fast food chain to add 100 percent plant-based protein option to its menu. Since then, Del Taco has sold nearly two million Beyond Tacos and Beyond Avocado Tacos, with close to 100,000 hand-sliced avocados used.

Now the two newest ground-breaking burritos have been developed in partnership with Beyond Meat and utilize various spices.

- Beyond 8 Layer Burrito (Loaded with 27 grams of protein): Del Taco`s seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles layered with slow-cooked beans, tangy guacamole, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce, hand-grated cheddar cheese, zesty red sauce and cool sour cream, in a warm flour tortilla.

- Epic Beyond Cali Burrito: Del Taco`s seasoned Beyond Meat plant-based crumbles combined with its world famous Crinkle-Cut Fries, cool sour cream, tangy guacamole and handmade pico de gallo salsa in a warm, oversized flour tortilla.

To learn more about Del Taco`s Beyond Meat offerings, please visit www.deltaco.com/beyond.