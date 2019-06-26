You can “fish for garbage” this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fish for Garbage is a nonprofit organization that hosts river cleanups and promotes 'Leave No Trace' principles for our state's waterways.

It was formed in 2014 by a group of anglers and outdoor enthusiasts and has now grown to a mindset to protect our rivers, restore damaged waterways, and provide a legacy of clean water for the next generation.

Their next event is June 29th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Strawberry Reservoir Chicken Creek East. Volunteers will be removing garbage. Everyone's invited to safely collect garbage in bags and redeem them for a free BBQ voucher and opportunity drawing ticket(s). Accumulating more tickets will increase your chances of winning great prizes. Garbage bags, gloves and water filling stations will be provided. Please bring your own water bottle to reduce waste!

Saturday Schedule:

• 8:30-1PM Check in, Receive Parking Pass & Area Assignment.

• 8:30-10AM Free Pancake Breakfast provided by Kodiak Cakes

• 10AM-1PM Cleanup

• 1-3PM Free BBQ lunch provided by Coalatree

• 3-4PM Awards & Prizes (Volunteers must be present to win.)

• 5PM Potluck Dinner / Stay & Play

For more information, please visit: fishforgarbage.org.