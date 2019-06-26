World premiere tonight for ‘The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Almost two decades later the acclaimed Disney-distributed film gets a sequel, 'The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith' opens nationwide on June 28, 2019, but the first world premiere is in Salt Lake City June 26th.

Two stars of the film, Chris Gorham and Russel Dixon joined us to talk about the movie.

Chris plays the role of Elder John H. Groberg. Groberg's first time to the island country was as a 19-year-old missionary. The sequel tells the inspiring true story of his return in the 1960's with his wife and five young daughters to server as President of the Tonga-Fiji Mission.

New Zealand actor Russell Dixon plays then-Elder Thomas S. Monson who was assigned to the South Pacific region.

Both stars will be at the premiere to see it on the big screen for the first time!

It's at Jordan Commons Megaplex at 7:00 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

For more information about the movie, visit: theothersideofheavenmovie.com.