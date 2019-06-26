× What and Why with Max Roth podcast: Targeting Faith: Asking clergy about violence aimed at religion

In this week’s What and Why, a conversation about violence aimed at people because of their beliefs. This was a television discussion I hosted with a rabbi, an imam, a priest, and a pastor in the wake of attacks on churches, synagogues and mosques around the world, originally aired in the first week of May 2019.

