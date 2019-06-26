× Report of self-inflicted gunshot wound sparks suspicious death investigation in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Unified Police are investigating a suspicious death in Midvale after originally responding to a call of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, Unified Police Department, said the incident occurred in Midvale in the area of 300 West and 8600 South around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman was found in the same room as the weapon and she was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died. Her identity has not yet been released.

Lassig said the incident was reported to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but there may be more to the case.

“When our officers arrived there were some inconsistent statements, or some disconcerting statements, that were made from some of the people who were present at the home,” Lassig said.

Detectives and forensics personnel were called out to examine the scene.

