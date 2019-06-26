× Lauren McCluskey’s family to file lawsuit alleging University of Utah failed to protect her

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Lauren McCluskey is filing a lawsuit over her death on the University of Utah campus.

According to a press release, Jill and Matt McCluskey will file the complaint “as a result of the university failing to protect student and daughter Lauren McCluskey.”

McCluskey was shot and killed by a man who lied to her about his name, age and criminal history. She began seeking help after learning about the deception. She went to U of U Campus Police “more than 20 times for help leading up to her murder”, the press release states.

The specific details of the complaint were not immediately available, but a press conference is scheduled for Thursday morning in Salt Lake City.

