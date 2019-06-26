Home fixes for under $100

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to do some summer updates on your home, but feel a little cramped by your budget?

David Sant from Cyprus Credit Union joined us with some ideas for easy fixes around the house that won't break the bank.

Replace Hardware

Replacing old or mismatched hardware in a kitchen or bathroom can instantly pull the room together. Choose a style that compliments the existing room or is versatile enough that it can be included with future renovations.

Upgrade Shower Head

You may not be able to renovate your entire shower, but a new shower head can make a world`s difference. A new shower head can make even the oldest of showers feel brand new. If you upgrade the shower head, make sure it matches the faucet and vice versa.

Paint the Room

Painting is one the quickest ways to bring new life to a room. The average gallon of paint can cost anywhere from $15 to $30 and covers about 400 square feet of wall. There are paint options that include primer and top coat in one easy step, saving you time and even more money.

Plant a Tree

If your front yard is a little lacking but you don't have time to keep a garden, try planting a tree. Make sure to do some research on how large the tree will be and the potential effects it will have on the rest of the yard.

Update Light Fixtures

If the light fixtures in your home have been there longer than you have, you may want to consideration a little updating. Simple flushmount fixtures can be found inexpensively at home improvement stores. Also, use this opportunity to change out any dead light bulbs wit LED bulbs. You'll be shocked at the difference a little more light can make in a room.

Get more great ideas on saving money at: cypruscu.com.