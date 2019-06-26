Friends plead for missing U of U student’s safe return, ask others to submit messages to MacKenzie

SALT LAKE CITY — Friends of MacKenzie Lueck are pleading for her safe return and asking others to submit messages to the missing woman.

The Find MacKenzie Lueck Facebook page posted a video from one of the woman’s friends, Michelle Galison, on Wednesday morning.

Galison shared memories of meeting Lueck through her sorority and expressed her hope she will come safely home.

“I hope you’re OK, even if you’re laughing on a couch somewhere about this I hope you at least tell someone you’re OK,” she says in the video. “And if you’re not, know that we are looking for you and we miss you…”

The post states anyone who wishes to submit a message should contact the page administrators.

Anyone with information about Lueck’s whereabouts should call Salt Lake City Police at their dedicated tip line, 801-799-4420.

Police said Tuesday they are investigating “all facets” of the missing woman’s life in their efforts to locate her.