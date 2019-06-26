Donovan Mitchell debuts new Spider-Man inspired shoes from Adidas

SALT LAKE CITY –Utah’s Donovan Mitchell is unveiling his new Spider-Man inspired shoes, which become available later this summer.

Adidas and Marvel announced the Jazz stars’ signature sneakers Wednesday.

D.O.N. Issue #1 draws its name from the mindset Mitchell brings to life, a press release states.

“Determination Over Negativity is a belief that anything is possible no matter who you are or where you come from,” Mitchell said. “I wanted this sneaker to be a symbol of that – for the kid who believes they can do anything.”

The release includes four shoes featuring Marvel Super Hero colorways. The descriptions of each shoe from the press release are below:

MARVEL’S AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: A red, blue, and white colorway with webbing detailed across the side pays homage to the one and only Spider-Man, and the latest film installment in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise.

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: Shock pink, core black, white and silver, with teeth as fierce as the character. Available July 18.

STEALTH SPIDER-MAN: Black and green with glow in the dark details. Available Aug. 1.