Cinderella and her handsome prince stop by The PLACE

One of the classic Disney fairytales is coming to a stage near you -- and it's set to mountain scenery and clean air!

High Valley Arts in Midway is putting on the production June 28-July 13 on an outside stage!

The cast is made up of amateur and professional actors. Cinderella (played by Anna McMaster) and her handsome Prince Charming (played by Paul Fitzgerald) stopped by to tell us all about it. This show is Paul's first experience on the stage and he's a natural! Paul and Anna have been friends since grade school and make a wonderful Cinderella and her prince.

During the show, before your eyes, you'll see Cinderella transform from a poor village girl to a beautiful princess and ride to the ball in a lighted carriage. High Valley Arts works hard to exceed audience expectations.

High Valley Arts currently offers two adult musicals and two children's musicals per year. They're in rented facilities now, but hope to be able to construct their own arts center which could also be used by other community arts groups.

Tickets can be purchased at HighValleyArts.org or at the door. Tickets are $10 - $17 and include a live-music pre-show which begins at 7:30 p.m. The performance begins at 8:15 p.m.

You can also find information about other things to do at gohebervalley.com.