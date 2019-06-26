× Van runs through crossing gate, gets hit by TRAX near Sandy Expo

SANDY, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority confirmed a car versus TRAX incident near the Sandy Expo station Wednesday night.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said a van ran through the crossing gate, which was down, and the train couldn’t stop before hitting the back end of the vehicle.

Arky said no one was injured and the driver of the van will be responsible for the damage to the crossing gate.

He also wanted to remind drivers to stop when the crossing gates are down and that it is only safe to go through the crossing once the flashing lights have stopped.

Trains are running back on schedule.