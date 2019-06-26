× 3 Questions with Bob Evans podcast: Former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake

Former U.S. Senator Jeff Flake sees himself as someone who can work with his counterparts across the aisle, but it got to the point that the writing on the wall regarding reelection was clear: either fall in with the GOP in its support of President Trump, or prepare for defeat in the primary.

Faced with that choice, Senator Flake realized he was in a no-win situation. FOX 13’s Bob Evans sits down with former Senator Jeff Flake for a 3 Questions Interview.

