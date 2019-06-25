You’re invited to the 8th Annual Day of Hope Charity Car Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 8th Annual Day of Hope Charity Car Show, sponsored by Friends of the Salt Lake County Children's Justice Center 501(c) 3 Charity, is coming up on Saturday, August 10, 2019, and you're invited!

We talked with Josh Jones, President of the Friends of the Children's Justice Center, who showed off a few of the classic cars you'll see at the show.

In addition to cars, there will be Rockin' Hot Rod Music all day, FREE for spectators, FREE public parking, Food Trucks (Cupbop and Steve's Killer Dogs), Police K9 dog demonstration, FREE kids games, prizes and stuffed animals and opportunity drawing prizes!

It's all to benefit the award-winning Salt Lake County Children's Justice Center which helps more than 1,600 child victims every year.

The show runs 9am to 2pm on August 10 at Veterans Memorial Park located at 8020 Rosa Park Drive in West Jordan.

For more information please visit: dayofhopecarshow.com.