Utah County Commission passes anti-abortion resolution

Posted 9:05 pm, June 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:06PM, June 25, 2019

UTAH COUNTY — The Utah County Commission has passed a resolution supporting restrictions on abortion Tuesday morning.

The resolution opposes abortion and states that life begins at conception. It came after a big push by anti-abortion activists — the group Abortion Free Utah is pushing for a statewide abortion ban in the state legislature.

Members of that group, as well as people who opposed the resolution, were given a chance to voice their support or concerns to the commission.

“This is a resolution. It’s not a law,” said Commission Chairman Bill Lee. “It doesn’t have the force of law behind it, but I can tell you now: if I had the ability to do something that had a little bit more of the force of law, I would. But I can’t. But if I can’t stand up now, who will? And if it’s not now, when?”

The full public meeting can be found on YouTube:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.