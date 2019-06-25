Summer sides for the Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grilled Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:

1 SMALL RED WATERMELON, SLICED

1/4 CUP, PLUS 2 TBSP OLIVE OIL

KOSHER SALT AND BLACK PEPPER, TO TASTE

2 ENGLISH CUCUMBERS, CUT INTO 1-INCH CUBES

1/2 RED ONION, THINLY SLICED

8 OZ FETA CHEESE, CUBED

1 CUP PEA SHOOTS

JUICE OF 2 LIMES

1 TSP FISH SAUCE

Preparation

When ready to cook, start your Traeger according to grill instructions. Turn temperature to 450 degrees F (set to 500 degrees F if using a WiFIRE-enabled grill) and preheat, lid closed, for 10-15 minutes.

Drizzle watermelon slices with olive oil and season with salt.

Place directly on the grill grate and cook 10 minutes or until grill marks develop. Remove from grill and place in the refrigerator to cool.

For the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together lime juice, fish sauce and salt and pepper to taste. While whisking, slowly drizzle in olive oil.

When watermelon is cool, remove the skin and cut into 1-inch cubes.

In a medium bowl, combine watermelon, cucumbers, red onion, feta and pea shoots. Pour in dressing and toss to coat.

Adjust seasoning with additional salt and lime juice and serve. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grilled Corn Salad

Ingredients:

6 EARS CORN, HUSKED

1 CUP CREMA MEXICANA

1 TSP ANCHO OR GUAJILLO CHILI POWDER

2 CLOVES ROASTED GARLIC, SMASHED

1 CUP CILANTRO, CHOPPED

JUICE OF 1 LIME

ZEST OF 1 LIME

SALT, TO TASTE

1/2 CUP COTIJA CHEESE

Preparation:

When ready to cook, start Traeger according to grill instructions. Set temperature to 450 degrees F (500 degrees if using a WiFIRE-enabled grill).

Brush grill grate with oil and grill corn, turning occasionally. After about 10 minutes, corn should be cooked through and slightly charred on the outside.

Cut kernels off the cob by standing corn cobs vertically and slicing downwards. In a bowl mix the grilled corn kernels with the remaining ingredients.

To serve, top corn with chopped cilantro and sprinkle with cotija cheese. Enjoy!

Chef's Note: This grilled corn salad is a variation on elote, or Mexican street corn. Elote is one of my favorite things to eat, I just think that all the ingredients work so well together, so whenever I see someone selling it on the street, it’s really tough for me not to buy one. It can be hard to eat corn on the cob though, so I wanted to make a corn salad that used those great elote flavors, but in a way that would be easier to eat and transport.

This recipe was provided by our friend Chef Timothy Hollingsworth. Check out more of his recipes and photos on his Instagram @cheftimhollingsworth.

Sponsored by: Traeger