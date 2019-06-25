× Southern Utah man dead after bicycle crash

ROCKVILLE, Utah — A man died Monday night after crashing his bicycle near Springdale.

Bryce Hagenson, 20, was reported missing by his mother Monday at about 6:45 p.m. She said he had left their home in Rockville around 10 a.m. and hadn’t returned all day, according to Springdale Police Officer Britt Ballard.

As police were investigating, a resident walking along Grafton Road reported seeing someone lying face down in an irrigation ditch. Ballard said officers arrived and identified the person as Hagenson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was riding down a steep road with a sharp turn at the bottom, missed the turn and went into the irrigation ditch.

The cause of his death is still being investigated, but police said he was not wearing a helmet and there was no water in the ditch at the time.