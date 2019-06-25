SL Co. Council passes resolution supporting ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy

SALT LAKE CITY — The county council has passed a resolution supporting a ban on conversion therapy on LGBTQ children.

The resolution, sponsored by Salt Lake County Council members Arlyn Bradshaw and Aimee Winder Newton, passed unanimously. It calls on the Utah State Legislature to pass a ban on the practice.

Conversion therapy, defined as efforts to persuade people to change their sexual orientation or gender identity, has been widely discredited. But a bill to formally ban it in Utah failed to pass the legislature after it was amended so much, the sponsor could not even support it anymore.

FOX 13 has previously reported negotiations are underway on Utah’s Capitol Hill on compromise language that could see a conversion therapy ban pass in either a special session or the next legislative session.