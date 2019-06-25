× Police obtain warrant for McKenzie Lueck’s cellphone; other warrants expected soon

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have obtained a warrant for MacKenzie Lueck’s cellphone records, and are expected to gain warrants for her bank and social media accounts in the ongoing effort to locate her.

Lueck, a senior at the University of Utah, disappeared in the early morning hours of Monday, June 17 after taking a Lyft from the Salt Lake City International Airport and meeting with an unknown person at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake.

On Monday, police confirmed Lueck’s Lyft driver went on to pick up other passengers and was not involved with her disappearance. They also said there is no evidence of foul play, but there are a number of unanswered questions, namely:

Does MacKenzie have an alternate phone that she has used or is using?

Who did MacKenzie meet in North Salt Lake City?

Does MacKenzie have any social media accounts we don’t know about?

Does MacKenzie want to be found?

Police are expected to give their next update on the investigation into Luecks’ disappearance on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Watch fox13now.com and the Fox 13 News Facebook page for live coverage.