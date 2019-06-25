Music can help you heal and find relief from tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food of love provides a process of healing through music strategically engineered, developed and personally utilized throughout his own journey in overcoming tragedy by presenter Sam Lutui.

His methods are beneficial for those seeking relief from the pain of tragedy, violence, anxiety, depression and suicide. Lutui says long-term studies have shown that music is effective as an emotion and often physical pain reliever both in stand-alone therapy and in conjunction with other types of therapy. The studies have further shown that music is associated with improved quality of life.

Lutui says Food of Love refutes the common belief that one must have musical talents or skills to take advantage of benefits. He believes even the least musically inclined can benefit.

To learn more visit: melodyhealing.com.