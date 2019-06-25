Missing: Sandy 10-year-old

UPDATE: Sandy Police confirm they have found 10-year-old Lauryn Martin.

Original story:

SANDY, Utah — Police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl they consider endangered.

Lauryn Martin was last seen on foot near 500 East and 8300 South in Sandy at 8:20, Sandy Police announced. She was wearing a pink camouflage shirt, grey shorts and pink shoes.

She is described 4’8”, 68 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say she has autism and has a history of wandering off. She has ridden Trax and buses before.

Anyone who sees her should call Sandy Police at (801) 568-7200.