Helper City Council member accused of sexual abuse

HELPER, Utah — A Helper City Council member was arrested and faces charges of burglary, trespass and forcible sexual abuse.

According to a statement of probable cause, Carbon County deputies were called to assist Helper City Police investigating a sexual assault case on June 10.

The deputies were requested because the man suspected of the abuse, Darren Cloward, is a Helper City Council Member.

Helper is a small town in Carbon County near Price.

A woman told investigators Cloward came to her home uninvited and touched her inappropriately through bed sheets. She said he had also come over earlier in the day and made suggestive comments about her.

During the earlier encounter Cloward was at the home to check on his daughter, who was playing with another child at the home. He had come to pick her up the second time.

The woman said Cloward had been drinking and had an alcoholic drink in his hand both times he came into her home without permission.

Police said Cloward admitted to going to the home twice but denied entering the downstairs area where the alleged abuse occurred. However, another witness at the home confirmed they saw the man go downstairs after another person told him the woman was down there changing.

Cloward was booked into jail and faces felony counts of forcible sexual abuse and burglary of a dwelling. He faces lesser counts of criminal trespass, making a false statement, and intoxication.