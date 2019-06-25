Get rewarded for doing good in a very sweet way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Papa Murphy's is giving back this summer by partnering with Fox 13 and Utah Food Bank to collect food as we head into the summer months. Kids are out of school and don't get school-provided meals, so your donations help!

You can donate by bringing nonperishable canned goods to your local Papa Murphy's store and dropping them in the donation barrels. You get a free Papa Murphy's Cookie dough when you donate 5 or more cans of nonperishable food. Today (Tuesday) only, while you are in, pick up a $10 Tuesday Special. Any large pizza is only $10! Find a store location near you at papamurphys.com.

The donations are greatly needed because 1 in 7 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources, and 382,000 Utahns are unaware of where their next meal will come from. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed the equivalent of 36.1 million meals to Utahns.

Here are some of the most-needed items:

Peanut Butter

Mac & Cheese

Canned Meats (tuna, chicken or beef)

Chili

SpaghettiOs/Ravioli

Canned Fruits

Other Boxed Meals

For more information visit utahfoodbank.org.