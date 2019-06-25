Apple Galette: a perfect summer treat and a variation on the classic apple pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A student and her instructors at the Culinary Arts Program at Davis Technical College shared a recipe for an Apple Galette, which is essentially a version of an apple tart.

Student Madelynn Warren walked us through the preparation. She's practicing this dish to take to a national competition called SkillsUSA.

Apple Galette

Dough

Butter 1 pound

Flour 1 pound

Salt 0.42 ounce

Water, Ice Cold 6 ounces

Sift flour into a large bowl

Dice butter into 3/8 pieces and add to flour

Cut into the flour with a pastry cutter

Dissolve salt into cold water

Add water to flour and mix until the dough holds together. Do not over mix

Cover the dough with wrap and chill.

Filling

Apples peeled, cored, cut into large dice 6 each

Butter 2 ounces

Sugar 4 ounces

Cinnamon ½ t

Vanilla 1 ounce

Water 2 ounces

Apple juice 2 ounces

Peel, core and cut into large dice

Add apples to a sauté pan and let them brown slightly

Add butter cook about 1 minute. Add sugar and let it brown stirring occasionally

Add cinnamon and vanilla

Add water and apple juice

Remove from the pan. Let cool.

Form dough into circles and place filling in center, then form into a rustic tart.

The Culinary Program at Davis Tech teaches students both theory and practical kitchen application of quality food preparation. Students will gain experience in short order cooking and feel the stresses of a fast-paced kitchen. Students receive instruction and hands-on experience in: knife skills, breakfast foods, soups, sauces, vegetables, meat, poultry, grains, legumes, fruits, proper sanitation, yeast breads, quick breads, desserts, cakes and pastries.

The program is open year round and will work with family and work schedules. The program is 1120 hours, and it's affordable at under $3.00 an hour.

For more information please visit: davistech.edu/culinary-arts.