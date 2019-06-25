Apple Galette: a perfect summer treat and a variation on the classic apple pie

A student and her instructors at the Culinary Arts Program at Davis Technical College shared a recipe for an Apple Galette, which is essentially a version of an apple tart.
Student Madelynn Warren walked us through the preparation. She's practicing this dish to take to a national competition called SkillsUSA.
Apple Galette
Dough
Butter 1 pound
Flour 1 pound
Salt 0.42 ounce
Water, Ice Cold 6 ounces
Sift flour into a large bowl
Dice butter into 3/8 pieces and add to flour
Cut into the flour with a pastry cutter
Dissolve salt into cold water
Add water to flour and mix until the dough holds together. Do not over mix
Cover the dough with wrap and chill.
Filling
Apples peeled, cored, cut into large dice 6 each
Butter 2 ounces
Sugar 4 ounces
Cinnamon ½ t
Vanilla 1 ounce
Water 2 ounces
Apple juice 2 ounces
Peel, core and cut into large dice
Add apples to a sauté pan and let them brown slightly
Add butter cook about 1 minute. Add sugar and let it brown stirring occasionally
Add cinnamon and vanilla
Add water and apple juice
Remove from the pan. Let cool.
Form dough into circles and place filling in center, then form into a rustic tart.
The Culinary Program at Davis Tech teaches students both theory and practical kitchen application of quality food preparation. Students will gain experience in short order cooking and feel the stresses of a fast-paced kitchen. Students receive instruction and hands-on experience in: knife skills, breakfast foods, soups, sauces, vegetables, meat, poultry, grains, legumes, fruits, proper sanitation, yeast breads, quick breads, desserts, cakes and pastries.
The program is open year round and will work with family and work schedules. The program is 1120 hours, and it's affordable at under $3.00 an hour.
