Win a DIGITAL copy of Paramount Animation’s “Wonder Park” from FOX 13!
-
‘You Are More than Enough, You Are Magnificent’ wins Best of State
-
Man trampled by bison on Antelope Island
-
FOX 13 Wins Coveted Late News Race in Utah
-
A pair of red foxes escaped from Zootah at Willow Park; one returned but the other still on the lam
-
Uniquely Utah: Provo’s road sign collector
-
-
Baby ducklings rescued from a St. George storm drain; get new home at Tonaquint Nature Park
-
Two dead in plane crash near Capitol Reef, Escalante
-
These Michigan women found messages in a bottle from day before 9/11. Now they’re looking for the authors.
-
Officials identify man who died while swimming at East Canyon Reservoir
-
Strawberry Days brings concerts, food and more to Pleasant Grove ahead of weekend rodeo
-
-
Utah government employees are trying out telecommuting from home in a new experiment
-
VidAngel ordered to pay $62 million in lawsuit
-
Our ‘Teacher of the Month’ is patient and kind, a real “child whisperer”