Utah Senate confirms medical marijuana board members

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Senate has unanimously confirmed members of the Compassionate Use Board for medical cannabis.

They are the ones who will hear appeals by patients who aren’t on the list of conditions that qualify them to use medical cannabis. Patients who don’t have any of the conditions under the law will go before the board, who will decide if they can be recommended marijuana.

The board members include:

Dr. Joel Ehrenkranz

Dr. Ed Redd

Dr. Angelo Giardino

Dr. Nicholas Whipple

Dr. Megan Ward

Dr. Richard Segal

Dr. Colleen Marty

Utah voters approved Proposition 2, which legalized medical cannabis. It was replaced by the legislature, which created a state-run medical marijuana program set to launch next year. The Compassionate Use Board is a part of that program.