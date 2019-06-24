× Three cows killed after trailer separates from truck and rolls on I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Three cows were killed when a cattle trailer separated from a truck and rolled on I-15 in Davis County Sunday night.

The crash occurred on southbound I-15 at mile post 322, near Glover Lane, around 8:40 p.m.

Corp. Andy Battenfield of the Utah Highway Patrol said a truck hauling a cattle trailer swerved to avoid a car and over-corrected.

The trailer came unhooked and rolled to the side of the freeway.

Three cows inside the trailer were killed. One bull survived.

There were no injuries among the humans involved in the crash.