The travel trailer frees up valuable space with a Murphy bed

Posted 3:09 pm, June 24, 2019, by

If you want a travel trailer you can tow with your SUV - that still comfortably sleeps 4 and doesn't sacrifice open space -  you'll want to check out the MicroLite by Flagstaff.

Penny Harris with Access RV gave us a tour, and we got to experience the ease of the space-saving Murphy bed firsthand!

We also loved the open concept, and roomy bathroom. It's also great for Utah winters, as it is well insulated and the tanks are heated to prevent freezing. In the Summer, enjoy the air conditioning!

You can go see for yourself at Access RV. Find their location at www.accessrv.com.

