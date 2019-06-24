× Motorcycle passenger dies in Spanish Fork crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A woman died Monday after the motorcycle she was on was hit from behind.

The woman was riding on the back of a motorcycle stopped ahead of a Porsche on eastbound U.S. Highway 6 when a Nissan Pathfinder failed to stop and crashed into the Porsche from behind, according to Spanish Fork Police Lt. Brandon Anderson.

The Porsche then hit the motorcycle, ejecting the bike’s female passenger and male driver. The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she died.

The Pathfinder continued through the intersection and hit a stopped vehicle in the westbound left-hand turn lane. Police say the driver may have not stopped due to a medical condition of some sort.

The westbound vehicle’s driver was treated at the scene and released. Five others involved in the multi-vehicle crash were taken to the hospital.