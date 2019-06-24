How to keep your Farmer’s Market haul fresh for longer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a great time to buy fresh produce, but how do you keep it from going bad too soon? Lettuce wilting just after putting it in the refrigerator. Carrots and radishes shriveling up after a day. Herbs wilting. Garlic getting squishy.

It's all about how you store it! Faith Swanberg from Explore Zero Waste gave us some of her life hacks to keep produce fresh for weeks, sometimes for more than a month.

She suggests to was your greens when you bring them home and keep them in a sealed container with a cloth.

For garlic, Faith peels it right away and throws it into her food processor then then keeps it in a jar with a little olive oil.

When it comes to herbs, put them upright in a jar with some water.

Living butter-head lettuce does best sitting on the counter in some water.

And for asparagus, keep it upright in a jar with some water.

Learn more from Faith at: explorezerowaste.com.