How ‘Parents Empowered’ keeps teens safe, and details about their discounted family day at the zoo

Art Brown and Doug Murakami, co-chairs of Parents Empowered Workgroup, stopped by to tell us the harms of underage drinking, and how parents are able to influence their children to avoid it.

One of the ways is to maintain a loving bond with your kids. To encourage this bonding, stop by Parents Empowered Day at Utah's Hogle Zoo on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be face-painting, games, and great opportunities for parents to spend time with their kids. Print your $5 off coupon at fox13now.com/contests.

For tickets and more information about Utah`s Hogle Zoo visit www.hoglezoo.org.

To learn more about Parents Empowered and what you can do to help prevent your kid from underage drinking visit www.parentsempowered.org.