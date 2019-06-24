Grilled Veggie Mexican Pasta from Cayt’s Meats and Meals

Caitlyn McCleery joined us with a recipe that will add some flair to your summer BBQ or picnic.
Grilled Veggie Mexican Pasta
1 Pound of pasta
Grilled peppers
Grilled corn-cut off the cob
Cherry tomatoes
1/2 Red onion chopped
1 can of drained and rinsed black beans
Chopped cilantro
16 ounces Mexican Ranch dressing
Optional Ingredients
Grilled Chicken
Tri tip
Pepper jack cheese
Cotija cheese
Green Chiles
Boil noodles until Al Dente, drain and rinse in cold water.
Stir in the Mexican Ranch dressing into pasta and then add in toppings and toss together.
Add in any extras as you desire!
Mexican Ranch Dressing
1 cup Mayo
1 jar of Green Salsa
1 packet of Dry Ranch Dip mix(or do 2 tsps garlic salt 2 tsps onion salt)
1 Tbsp Cumin
2 tsps Smoked Paprika
1-2 tsp Chile Lime Seasoning
Add all ingredients into blender and blend until smooth.
