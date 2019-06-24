Grilled Veggie Mexican Pasta from Cayt’s Meats and Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caitlyn McCleery joined us with a recipe that will add some flair to your summer BBQ or picnic.

Grilled Veggie Mexican Pasta

1 Pound of pasta

Grilled peppers

Grilled corn-cut off the cob

Cherry tomatoes

1/2 Red onion chopped

1 can of drained and rinsed black beans

Chopped cilantro

16 ounces Mexican Ranch dressing

Optional Ingredients

Grilled Chicken

Tri tip

Pepper jack cheese

Cotija cheese

Green Chiles

Boil noodles until Al Dente, drain and rinse in cold water.

Stir in the Mexican Ranch dressing into pasta and then add in toppings and toss together.

Add in any extras as you desire!

Mexican Ranch Dressing

1 cup Mayo

1 jar of Green Salsa

1 packet of Dry Ranch Dip mix(or do 2 tsps garlic salt 2 tsps onion salt)

1 Tbsp Cumin

2 tsps Smoked Paprika

1-2 tsp Chile Lime Seasoning

Add all ingredients into blender and blend until smooth.

Get more from Cayt on her Facebook page: Cayt's Meats and Meals.