Can’t wait for ‘Frozen 2’? Get your “frozen fix” in a local production

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Children from Breakthrough Studios are performing Disney's Frozen Jr., which is an hour-length version of the Broadway production, complete with the songs everyone loves like 'Let It Go' and "Fixer Upper'. There are also new songs that are fun and entertaining.

There is a cast of about 50 children, ranging in age from five to 17 and they learned the entire show in just three days!

If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly activity come and see the show. You'll experience live theater at an inexpensive price - tickets are only $5.00 or $7.00.

Showtimes are Friday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. All performances are at the Syracuse Arts Academy 2893 West 1700 South in Syracuse.

For more information click here and for tickets click here.