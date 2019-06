SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Firefighters with South Summit Fire District battled a cabin fire early Monday morning.

According to a tweet, crews were sent to the area of Hoyt Peak around 3:30 a.m.

No one was at the cabin and it was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Firefighters went into a defensive mode, and kept the fire from spreading beyond some nearby trees and brush.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.