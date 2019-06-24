Anyone can make this 4-ingredient organic sunscreen, and save lots of money!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I love natural sunscreen but it costs so much to buy the organic stuff over and over during the Summer!

You can make your own with just a few simple ingredients. (This one is not waterproof, you can find that recipe easily on the blogosphere.)

1/8 Cup (1/2 ounce) beeswax granules

1/4 Cup (2 ounces) shea butter

1/4 Cup of coconut oil

2 Tbl zinc oxide powder (I use pharmaceutical-grade kind from Amazon)

Ready a short glass jar, or Tupperware and a double-boiler. Melt the beeswax, shea butter and coconut oil in the double boiler. Add the essential oil scent of your choice, too! The last step is to stir in the zinc oxide.

Once everything is mixed, transfer to the jar, without the lid on, until cool. Put lid on (and perhaps store in fridge) to extend shelf life for up to two weeks.