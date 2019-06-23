Man in serious condition after side-by-side rolls hundreds of feet down mountain in Utah County

WATER CANYON, Utah — A man is in serious condition after rolling his vehicle down a mountain.

The 61-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV in Water Canyon, near Woodland Hills, when it rolled at least 20 times and down several hundred feet, according to Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

Utah County Sheriff’s deputies, search and rescue crews, Salem Medical and LifeFlight responded to help rescue the man.

LifeFlight flew him to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo in serious condition. Cannon said he suffered injuries to his head, arms and body.