Man dead after truck falls down mountainside in Duchesne County

Posted 10:07 am, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:09AM, June 23, 2019

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah – A man died after police said he drove off the edge of a steep mountainside Saturday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a man in his thirties was driving a white Chevrolet Colorado on SR-191 at milepost 263 when he drove off the edge.

The truck came to a stop approximately 500 feet away near the bottom of a ravine, according to a press release issued by the Utah Highway Patrol.

The press release states all airbags were deployed and there was no evidence of alcohol or drugs.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Fox 13 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.